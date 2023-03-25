Lionel Messi: This Argentina training camp tribute is one of the nicest things I've ever seen!

- AFA named training centre after Messi
- Messi elated with the tribute
- Star shared his joy on Instagram
WHAT HAPPENED? The AFA revealed that the national team's base has been renamed to honour the World Cup-winning captain following their exploits in Qatar last year. Messi took to Instagram to express his delight on Saturday, writing on Instagram: "This recognition is one of the most beautiful I have ever received. A great honour, thank you very much."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi and his Argentina co-stars were given a fantastic welcome home for their first game since winning the World Cup when they faced Panama in a friendly on Thursday. The renaming of the team's training centre comes days after Messi scored his 800th goal in the international match.
WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The 35-year-old will be in action again on Monday when Argentina meet Curacao in a friendly.