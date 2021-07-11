'Lionel Messi and Neymar best players' - All awards at the 2021 Copa America

Argentina won the title but who won the rest of the awards at the Copa America?

Argentina ended their 28-year-wait for an international trophy after beating Brazil 1-0 in the 2021 Copa America final at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday.

It capped a memorable tournament for the La Albiceleste who last won a trophy in the 1993 Copa America.

Their talismanic striker Lionel Messi also had a great tournament, winning his first ever senior international title.

Let's take a look at all the awards at the 2021 Copa America:

Who won the 2021 Copa America Golden Boot?

Lionel Messi had a fantastic tournament, scoring four goals and laying on five assists.

Though Colombia's Luis Diaz also scored four goals, Messi registered more assists and was named the Golden Boot winner.

Who won the 2021 Copa America Best Player award?

Lionel Messi, who had a hand in nine of the 12 goals Argentina scored during the tournament, was aptly named the Best Player of the Tournament along with Brazil's Neymar who had scored two goals and registered three assists himself.

"It is not possible to choose only one player, because this competition has two best players," CONMEBOL said in a statement.

"They demonstrated in each match their different qualities that make them players of integrity, with technical and tactical quality, for their intelligence with and without the ball, and their decision making, which is always decisive."

The study group that made the decision included Colombia's Francisco Maturana and Carlos Restrepo; Uruguay's Daniel Bañales and Gerardo Pelusso; Argentina's Sergio Batista and Nery Pumpido and Brazil's Oswaldo de Oliveira.

Who won the Golden Glove at the 2021 Copa America?

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was adjudged the best goalkeeper at the Copa America and was presented with the Golden Glove. He kept four cleansheets throughout the tournament including one in the final.

He was also their hero in the semifinal shootout against Colombia where he saved three penalties.

Martinez is also the first Argentine goalkeeper to win this award.

Who won the Man of the Match award in the 2021 Copa America final?

Argentina winger Angel Di Maria, who scored the all-important winner in the 22nd minute, was named the Man of the Match in the final.

Article continues below

The PSG attacking midfielder got on the end of a rasping through ball from Rodrigo de Paul and lobbed Ederson in the Brazilian goal to net the winner. Di Maria was a constant thorn in the final down the right wing.

Who won the fairplay award at the 2021 Copa America?

Brazil, losing finalists, won the fairplay award at the Copa America.