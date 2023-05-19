‘Lionel Messi is always welcome’ – Ronald Araujo opens Barcelona return door for Argentine superstar

Lionel Messi is “always welcome” at Barcelona, says Ronald Araujo, with players at Camp Nou leaving the door open for a stunning return to be made.

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner packed his bags and bid farewell to Catalunya back in 2021 as the Blaugrana could no longer afford to finance his lucrative contract. Messi has spent the last two years at Paris Saint-Germain, but that spell in France – which has seen him become a target for disgruntled supporters at times – is coming to a close as the 35-year-old approaches free agency. An emotional retracing of steps to Barcelona has been speculated on for Messi, with Araujo among those that would like to see the all-time great back in his spiritual home.

WHAT THEY SAID: Uruguayan defender Araujo has told Sport890 of rumours that are becoming more intense by the day: “Generally, we don’t talk about it, but Messi is always welcome and more so here at Barca.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona have fared admirably without Messi this season, with Xavi helping them to restore domestic dominance in a Liga title triumph. Araujo added on that success, which was built on the sturdiest of foundations: “We have managed to be a family, with young people and veterans, and that has been very important. Defensively, we have had a great season. It is spectacular to have conceded only 13 goals and even more so because we have come from previous seasons in which we always conceded.”

WHAT NEXT? Barca still have four games left to take in this season, starting with a home date against Real Sociedad on Sunday. But they can start to focus on recruitment plans for the summer – with Messi very much part of that thinking – having already wrestled the Liga crown back from Clasico rivals Real Madrid.