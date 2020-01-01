Linkopings coach Unogard provides injury updates on Uchendu

The Nigeria international suffered an injury on her debut with Vittsjo but the manager revealed she is getting closer to being fit

Linkopings manager Olof Unogard has given injury updates on Chinaza Uchendu ahead of their Damallsvenskan game with Eskilstuna United on Sunday.

Uchendu joined the Swedish outfit on an 18-month deal from former Portuguese champions Sporting Braga in June and made her first debut in her side's second match of the season against Vittsjo.

At Vittsjo IP, Unogard handed the Nigeria international her Damallsvenskan debut in the 87th minute of the match as a replacement for compatriot Ebere Orji, whose brace sealed a 2-1 win.

After five minutes of her introduction, the Super Falcons striker was stretched out of the encounter after she suffered a knee injury.

As a result of the injury, she has missed Linkopings' last two ties with a 1-0 triumph over Djurgardens and a 2-2 draw at Pitea on Wednesday.

"We missed her of course and we all feel bad for her," Unogard told Goal.

"She will be out for another two to three weeks. It’s unfortunate to get the injury so soon but we just have to adapt and make the best out of the situation."

In four matches, Linkopings are unbeaten with 10 points in second on the log but tied with leaders Goteborg, with a four-goal advantage.

They will welcome Nigeria duo Halimatu Ayinde and Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene's Eskilstuna United in Linkoping on Sunday.