Link up with Lionel Messi?! Luka Modric linked with move to join World Cup winner at Inter Miami

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has been linked with a shock transfer to Inter Miami.

Modric linked with MLS switch

Messi, Busquets and Alba all currently with Miami

Croatians contract expires in June 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? With just under a year left on his current deal with Carlo Ancelotti's side, the 38-year-old has been linked with a switch that would see him play alongside former Barcelona foe Lionel Messi. According to reports via The Dubrovnik Times, co-owner David Beckham has touted the Croatian as a potential addition, given his limited game time for Los Blancos so far this season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The biggest question for Inter Miami is whether or not their salary cap would allow Modric to join the club. Messi, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets all made the switch Stateside most recently and Gerardo Martino's side have also been linked with a swoop for Luis Suarez.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MODRIC?: It remains to be seen what the season holds for the 38-year-old, having started just one La Liga game so far for high-flying Real Madrid. Ancelotti's side travel to the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday to face Atletico Madrid, bidding to extend their unbeaten start.