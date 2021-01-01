'Whatever the future holds' - Lingard leaves West Ham door open as he heads back to Manchester United

The England international has thanked the Hammers for returning him to his "true self", but he is now due to return to Old Trafford

Jesse Lingard has bid farewell to West Ham as he prepares to head back to Manchester United, but the door is being left open for a permanent move this summer.

After finding game time hard to come by at Old Trafford, Lingard swapped the north west for east London during the winter window of 2021.

Lingard rediscovered his spark with the Hammers, registering nine goals and earning an England recall, but for now his adventure in the capital is over as parent and loan clubs mull over big calls.

What has been said?

Lingard has posted an emotional message for the Hammers on Instagram, saying: "What a way to end the season.

"Reaching our goal with this incredible group of lads feels amazing! We pushed hard and never gave up! I feel so lucky to have been able to come into such a welcoming environment, everyone connected with the club has shown me just how special this club is.

"So thank you to the gaffer who had the belief in bringing me here. Thank you to all the staff that made it so easy for me to settle and embed into the club so quickly. Thank you to the coaches who helped me find my true self back on the pitch.

“Thank you to the fans who supported me from the second I arrived, It was amazing being able to play in front of you on the last day!

"Thank you to a special group of lads, as well as making some new lifelong friends training and playing with you all has been one of the highlights of my career!

"Whatever the future holds West Ham United will hold a special place in my heart!"

The bigger picture

Lingard had made just three domestic cup outings for United before he was freed to move on by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He made 16 Premier League appearances for West Ham, with four assists recorded alongside his nine goals.

A place in Gareth Southgate's prelimiary squad for this summer's European Championship has been secured. Once any international duties come to a close, Lingard can turn his attention back to club matters.

Article continues below

David Moyes has made no secret of the fact that he would like to have Lingard back for 2021-22, with the Hammers adding Europa League football to their schedule.

It does, however, remain to be seen what the Red Devils have in store for their academy graduate, with it possible that they will sanction a sale.

Further reading