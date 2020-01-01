Lingard looking to add to Man Utd medal collection as he eyes Europa League glory

The England international has endured a testing 2019-20 campaign, but he is looking to finish on a high by landing another continental crown

Jesse Lingard is determined to add to his medal collection at Manchester United, with the England international taking aim at Europa League glory in 2020.

The 27-year-old has endured a testing campaign at Old Trafford.

Fierce competition for places, along with serious questions of his form, has led to Lingard slipping down the pecking order.

He has, however, been a regular in continental competition and – having captained United early in their campaign – was back among the goals in a 2-1 victory over LASK in the second leg of a last-16 encounter.

Lingard hopes that a spark has been found in his game, allowing him to see more minutes, while the collective goal of the Red Devils is to finish their season with major silverware wrapped up.

They did take in a Europa League triumph under the guidance of Jose Mourinho in 2017, with the intention being to replicate that success three years on.

Lingard told MUTV after helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into the quarter-finals, where they will meet FC Copenhagen: “A win is very positive, especially taking it into the next game.

“We’ve done well and hopefully we can get to the final now and win that. That is our main aim now: to win that trophy.

“With the squad we have got and the personnel we have I feel like everyone is going to play a part. Throughout the build-up in this competition, everyone has played their part.

“We can’t wait to get there and play this game now. 100 per cent I want to win it again.

“Lifting a trophy is a special feeling you can’t really explain and winning it before you take that confidence forward. We have got a mixture of youth and experience in the squad and for the young lads to win their first trophy, it will be perfect for them.”

Lingard has now netted in back-to-back outings, having ended his long wait for a Premier League goal against Leicester on the final day of English top-flight competition, and Solskjaer is pleased to see a man with 24 international caps rediscovering his touch.

The United boss said of an academy graduate who has generated plenty of transfer talk in recent weeks: “Every player knows that when you get your chance, in a game or even in training, you’ve got a chance to prove yourself, prove your worth.

“I know Jesse, I’ve known Jesse since he’s been a little kid, and I know there’s a very good player and great personality to have around.

“He knows what we want from him and he knows that he has to stand by the manager whatever decision he makes.

“I would be disappointed if he was happy coming off, because he was growing in confidence. He’s worked really hard on his finishing, especially lately, and I’m happy for him to score.”