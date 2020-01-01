Lille’s Osimhen beats Simon to 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize
Lille star Victor Osimhen has been announced as the winner of 2020 Marc-Vivien Foe prize.
The Nigeria international saw off competition from compatriot Moses Simon (Nantes), Saint-Etienne’s Denis Bouanga, Montpellier’s Andy Delort, Monaco’s Islam Slimani plus Rennes’ trio of Mbaye Niang, Hamari Traore and Edouard Mendy.
🏆⚽️🇳🇬 Lille’s (@losclive) Nigerian forward Victor OSIMHEN won the Marc-Vivien Foé @RFI @France24_fr Prize for best African player in the French Ligue 1, the French football championship for the 2019-2020 season. Congratulations @victorosimhen9 ! 👏 pic.twitter.com/gcgrctVFxI— RFI – Relations Presse (@RFI_Presse) June 29, 2020