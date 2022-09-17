Lille vs Toulouse: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight French clash with plenty to play for takes place - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Ligue 1 season continues this weekend, as Lille welcome Toulouse to face them at Stade Pierre-Mauroy. Both sides find themselves locked towards the middle of the table after half-a-dozen or so rounds, and are looking to break out.

Odds would be on Lille, champions in 2021, but their visitors from the south of the country might fancy their prospects of an upset to see in the international break.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Lille vs Toulouse date & kick-off time

Game: Lille vs Toulouse Date: September 17/18, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 1:30am IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Lille vs Toulouse on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on beIN SPORTS.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on BT Sport 3 and stream it on the BT Sport App, while in India, they can catch the match on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream US beIN SPORTS fuboTV UK BT Sport 3 BT Sport App India N/A Voot Select

Lille squad & team news

Defeat to Marseille last time out has pushed them into mid-table but Lille will hope they can bounce back with a win to see off the first part of the season.

Tiago Djalo is suspended and Timothy Weah will still be out, but otherwise, they will be close to full strength for this clash.

Position Players Goalkeepers Jardim, Jakubech, Chevalier Defenders Djaló, Ribeiro, Gudmundsson, Fonte, Zedadka, Yoro, Diakité, Ismaily Midfielders Martin, Cabella, Angel Gomes, André, Zhegrova, Andre Gomes, Baleba Forwards Bamba, David, Ounas, Lihadji, Weah, Virginius, Bayo

Toulouse squad and team news

A solid start to the campaign has gone a little off the rails for Toulouse with three consecutive losses, but victory last time out may have got them back on track.

Theocharis Tsingaras is expected to miss out, but the visitors may fancy their prospects of something of an upset.