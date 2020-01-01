Lille star Osimhen relishes productive Ikone partnership

The 21-year-old Super Eagles striker has forged a formidable understanding with the French-born Congolese at Stade Pierre-Mauroy

Lille striker Victor Osimhen believes his partnership with Jonathan Ikone will even get better after developing a fine understanding this season so far.

Both players have scored 16 goals since the arrival of the Super Eagles striker last summer from Sporting Charleroi, assisting each other to score in a number of times.

The former Wolfsburg forward explained how he forged the productive partnership with the French-born Congolese and hopes they will further improve on their understanding before the end of the season.

“After some couple of games at home, we sat down he called me to his house and he spoke to me,” Osimhen told Naija Footballers.

“He showed me some of my clips when I was in Charleroi and he showed me some of his assists also.

“So he told me ’how else do I want the ball’ so I explained to him, this is the way I run, this is what I need.

“Whenever I need the ball in the space this is what you should do. I think we have been trying to understand each other in training

“I think we are getting better and of course we will get even better with time.”

The partnership between Osimhen and Ikome helped Lille climb to fifth in the Ligue 1, one point below the Europa League spot.

Both players will hope to maintain their understanding and inspire Lille to victory when they face Olympique Lyon in a French Cup tie on Tuesday evening.