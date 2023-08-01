'I was like, f*ck' - Megan Rapinoe shaken by 'terrible' World Cup exit scare after USWNT are saved by the woodwork against Portugal

Megan Rapinoe “was like, f*ck” after enduring a “terrible” 2023 Women’s World Cup exit scare with the USWNT.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning champions were in serious danger of seeing the defence of their global crown brought to an abrupt halt at the group stage during the closing stages of their final outing against Portugal. That contest finished 0-0, with the United States scraping through into the last 16. They endured some nervy moments against the Portuguese, who were looking to progress at America’s expense, with Rapione admitting that she feared a “terrible” end being suffered to what has been a remarkable international career as Ana Capeta struck the post with a dramatic late strike.

WHAT THEY SAID: The USWNT legend told reporters after seeing Vlatko Andonovski’s side cling on to the point that saw them into the knockout rounds – with the woodwork coming their rescue: “I was like, f*ck. Right at the end, I mean, yeah, that's stressful. Because you're out. If that goes in, you're out. Your whole international career is over. It's terrible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United States remain favourites among many to go all the way in Australia and New Zealand, but they clearly have room for improvement after limping to a runners-up finish in Group E with only five points to their name. It looks like being Sweden next up for them in the last 16.

WHAT NEXT? Rapinoe, who is now 38 years of age, is a two-time World Cup winner with over 200 caps to her name and is hoping to sign off with the USWNT in style by completing a hat-trick of global triumphs – with it already announced that she will be retiring from national team duty once another quest for major honours comes to a close.