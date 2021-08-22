Ligue 1 Wrap: Dembele bags brace as Mara, Munetsi, Mavididi & Delort paint France with goals

Several African stars were on song in the French elite division, nevertheless, their teams suffered contrasting fortunes on Sunday evening

Lyon settled for a 3-3 draw with Clermont Foot in Sunday’s French elite division. The Kids came into the game having bowed 3-0 their last time out against Angers.

However, they were unable to make home advantage count as they earned just one point against the newly-promoted side despite Moussa Dembele’s first-half brace.

Lyon got the game off to a flying start when they took the lead in the fifth minute as Dembele converted from the penalty mark after he was fouled in the box by Johan Gastien.

Their lead lasted for just seven minutes as the visitors drew level after Sinaly Diomande turned the ball into his net. The Cote d’Ivoire defender, who was playing his first match of the 2021-22 season, headed a corner delivery past his own goalkeeper.

In the 21st minute, Mali prospect Dembele completed his double after latching onto a rebound from Lucas ​​Paqueta’s shot that was saved by goalkeeper Arthur Desmas.

Paqueta made it three goals for the hosts with the last kick of the first half thanks to an assist from Houssem Aouar.

Some poor defending then saw the Lancers come back thanks to a late brace from Elbasan Rashani.

At the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux played out a 1-1 draw versus Angers.

Fuelled by their desire to get their first victory of the ongoing campaign, they started the game well as Senegal prospect Sekou Mara handed them an early lead.

Seven minutes before the half-time break, the visitors levelled matters as goalkeeper Benoit Costil could not stop Romaain Thomas’ powerful header from Angelo Fulgini’s cross.

Despite pouring attacks from the Girondins’ strikers, they were unable to seal all points at stake.

Habib Maiga was Metz’s hero as his effort ensured that his team picked up a point in their feisty 1-1 clash against Reims.

At the Stade Saint-Symphorien, Zimbabwe international Marshall Munetsi handed his team a seventh-minute lead, heading home from Ghislain Konan’s lofted cross to put Oscar Garcia’s men ahead.

Their advantage lasted only eight minutes, as Pape Sarr teed up Maiga, whose 25-yard-effort sailed past Predrag Rajkovic in the visitors’ goal, drawing the hosts level in the process.

Elsewhere, Montpellier overcame an early deficit to silence Lorient 3-1 at the Stade de la Mosson.

La Paillade got off to a disappointing start as they leaked the first goal after Dimitry Bertaud turned the ball into his net.

Even at the deficit, they started the second half with a bang, netting the equaliser through Teji Savanier's stunning free-kick on the edge of the box, which found the top-right corner of the Lorient net.

Eight minutes later, Andy Delort teed up Stephy Mavididi to put Montpellier ahead in the 58th minute.

The victory was secured seven minutes from full time as Delort headed home a well-taken corner by Savanier.