Ludovic Ajorque scored Strasbourg’s only goal as they defeated Lens 1-0 in a Ligue 1 outing on Sunday.

In the keenly contested affair at the Stade de la Meinau, the 28-year-old striker of Malagasy descent scored Le Racing’s only goal in the second half.

Despite dominating ball possession, the hosts were unable to convert begging chances as the first half ended goalless.

On the other hand, some chances fell to Seko Fofana but he was unable to convert.

In the 67th minute, Ajorque put Strasbourg ahead from the penalty mark after VAR adjudged Przemyslaw Frankowski had handled the ball in the danger zone.

Four minutes later, they had another chance to double their advantage when Jean-Louis Leca fouled Ajorque. However, Kevin Gameiro stepped up to take the ensuing kick that was saved by the goalkeeper.

Thanks to this result, Strasbourg continue to move in the right direction in their quest for qualification for the Champions League for the first time in 32 years.

Inside Stade Gabriel Montpied, Salis Abdul Samed went from hero to villain as Clermont Foot bowed 3-2 to Nantes - who had Moses Simon as an unused substitute.

The Ghanaian midfielder was on target but he was soon shown the way out for dangerous play.

In the five-goal thriller, the Yellow House took the lead in the 43rd minute courtesy of Ludovic Blas after Jim Allevinah handled the ball inside the box.

Two minutes before the hour mark, Saif-Eddine Khaoui restored parity for the home team when he drilled home from close range with Mohamed Bayo providing the assist.

The celebration had barely died down before Pedro Chirivella restored the lead for Aimilios Oikonomidis’ team.

In what was turning into a harvest of goals, Samed levelled matters in the 63rd minute thanks to an assist from Vital N’Simba

Four minutes later, the visitors again regained their advantage through Randal Kolo Muani - who netted from inside the penalty area to tuck home Quentin Merlin’s pass.

The Lancers’ ambition of getting at least a draw was truncated as Samed was sent off for a second caution following a late tackle on Kalifa Coulibaly.

Things fell completely apart for Clermont Foot in the 74th minute as they were reduced to nine men as Pascal Gastien received a second caution.

In another fixture, former France youth international of Cameroonian descent Ibrahim Amadou opened his goal account for Metz in the 2021-2022 campaign, however, that could not rescue them from crumbling 2-1 at home to Monaco.

The Stade Louis II giants raced to the lead in the 46th minute through Wissam Ben Yedder before Farid Boulaya set up Amadou for the equaliser two minutes after the hour mark.

When it looked like the game would be ended one goal apiece, Myron Boadu struck the winner with 18 minutes left to full time.

Also, Gabon international Denis Bouanga netted his sixth goal of the ongoing campaign but that could not stop Saint-Etienne from losing 4-2 at home to Olympique Marseille who had Ahmadou Bamba Dieng (Senegal) and Amine Harit (Morocco) on song.

At Stade de l'Aube, former Netherlands youth international of Angolan background Azor Matusiwa was sent off for the second time in his professional career as Reims went, saw and got caged 1-0 by Troyes.

In the penultimate game of the day, Mali prospect Moussa Dembele was at the double as Olympique Lyon overpowered Sofiane Boufal’s Angers 3-2 at the Groupama Stadium.