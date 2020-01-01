Ligue 1 season abandoned after French Prime Minister cancels all sporting events until September due to coronavirus

Plans for the campaign to resume in June were recently outlined by the Ligue de Football Professionnel, but all schedules have now been cancelled

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season has been abandoned after the French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's announcement that no sporting events will be allowed to take place until September.

Philippe has confirmed that there is no possibility of Ligue 1 resuming until September amid the ongoing fight against coronavirus, with France still in a state of lockdown.

