Ligue 1 return for Folarin Balogun? Arsenal reject offer from Monaco for USMNT forward

- Embolo suffered ACL injury in training
- Striker out long-term
- Monaco eyeing Balogun as replacement
WHAT HAPPENED? Embolo could be out for the rest of the calendar year, and Monaco now need to replace the 26-year-old. They are said to see Arsenal forward Balogun as the ideal replacement, following his excellent season on loan in France at Reims in 2022-23.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Athletic, Arsenal have turned down a bid for Balogun from the side from the principality. However, it's not clear exactly what the figure presented for the USMNT star was.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Balogun has also been linked with a move to Italian giants Inter, but the Italian side most likely lack the capital to meet Arsenal's demands, having been forced to sell Andre Onana due to their massive debt issues.
WHAT NEXT FOR BALOGUN? It will be interesting to see where Balogun ends up. Space at Arsenal will be limited, so a move away is likely the best course of action for the forward.