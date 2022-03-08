Lewandowski sets new Champions League record with lightning hat-trick against Salzburg
Robert Lewandowski wasted no time in putting RB Salzburg to the sword on Tuesday, as he netted three times for Bayern Munich to set a new Champions League record.
The 2019-20 champions went into the second leg with the tie poised at 1-1.
But thanks to Lewandowski, any fears of an upset were dispelled in rapid fashion.
Editors' Picks
- No goals in 10 Champions League games: Should Inter cash in on Arsenal-linked Lautaro Martinez this summer?
- Russia-Ukraine: Another Nigerian footballer escapes warzone
- Salah or Mane leaving Liverpool would be 'astounding' and Luis Diaz is the real deal, says Owen
- Ballon d'Or 2022 Power Rankings: Mbappe and Salah the early frontrunners
Three for Lewa
The Poland star needed just 12 minutes to get his name on the scoresheet, converting a penalty to put his side up 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate.
And nine minutes later he was on target again from the spot, before completing his hat-trick within a mere 120 seconds of returning to the centre-circle.
In total Lewandowski needed just 23 minutes from kick-off to reach three, making Champions League history.
He is now the fastest hat-trick scorer ever in the competition, beating Marco Simone's previous mark.
Serge Gnabry then hit the net to complete a torrid spell for Salzburg and put Bayern's presence in the quarters beyond doubt even before the half-time whistle had sounded.
The bigger picture
Tuesday's haul additionally restored Lewandowski's position as the Champions League's top scorer in 2021-22.
He now has 12 goals in this year's competition, one ahead of Sebastien Haller, who has enjoyed a stunning campaign so far for Ajax.
In total the Pole boasts 42 goals in 35 games in all competitions for Bayern, an incredible strike-rate and one which leaves him well-placed to surpass the 48 he managed for the Bavarians last term.
Further reading
For permanent access to GOAL's Champions League newsletter, sign-up free here.