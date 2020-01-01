Lewandowski ruled out for four weeks in blow to Bayern's Bundesliga title hopes

The 31-year-old picked up a knee injury in the 3-0 Champions League win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, and is set to miss the return leg

Bayern Munich have been dealt a blow in their ongoing fight for the Bundesliga title with the news that Robert Lewandowski is set to miss four weeks with a knee injury.

Lewandowski partially fractured the tibial edge in his left knee joint during the 3-0 Champions League win over Chelsea on Tuesday night, and will likely miss the return leg as a result.

The Poland international will also miss the DFB-Pokal quarter-final with Schalke, as well as a number of Bundesliga games.

He could return after the next international break, with Bayern set to face Borussia Dortmund in a potential title shoot-out on April 4.

Bayern lead RB Leipzig by one point at the top of the table, with Dortmund three points further back.

