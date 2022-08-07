WATCH: Lewandowski's dazzling flick sets up Pedri goal for Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy

What did Pedri say about playing with Lewandowski?

The young midfielder was full of praise for his new teammate after the game, saying: "It's a luxury to play with Lewandowski, it's a show."

How has pre-season gone for Barcelona?

Victory in the Joan Gamper Trophy capped off an encouraging pre-season for Xavi's new-look side.

Barcelona have not lost any of their warm-up games and secured some impressive results along the way. They kicked off with a rusty 1-1 draw against UE Olot, but soon blew away the cobwebs by dismantling Inter Miami 6-0.

A 1-0 victory over Clasico rivals Real Madrid followed, before they drew with Juventus 2-2 and beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0.

Barcelona's season gets underway properly on Saturday, August 13, when they host Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou.