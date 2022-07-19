Lewandowski vs Benzema - How have the star strikers performed for their clubs?
Robert Lewandowski's move to FC Barcelona from Bayern Munich is undoubtedly the most talked-about transfer in the ongoing summer window.
The current 'Best FIFA Men's Player' left the Bundesliga giants after eight years and sealed a €50 million move to the Catalan side.
With the 33-year-old's move to Barcelona, LaLiga now have two of the best strikers in the world, Lewandowski at Barcelona and Karim Benzema at Real Madrid.
ElClasico is one of the most famous fixtures in the world with huge interest generated whenever Real Madrid take on Barcelona.
Now, with the arrival of Lewandowski to Barcelona, we'll see two top strikers go head-to-head in the ElClasico. Karim Benzema has been in stunning form Real Madrid during the 2021/22 season, helping them win the Champions League. Lewandowski is the reigning FIFA Men's Best Player.
There will be a bit of spice and flavour to the upcoming ElClasicos.
So which striker between Lewandowski and Benzema performed better in club football? Let's find out.
How has Robert Lewandowski performed in his club career?
Lewandowski at Bayern Munich
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Bundesliga
253
238
45
UEFA Champions League
78
69
18
DFB Pokal
33
29
7
DFL Super Cup
8
6
0
UEFA Super Cup
1
0
1
FIFA Club World Cup
2
2
1
Total
375
344
72
Lewandowski at Dortmund
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Bundesliga
131
74
30
UEFA Champions League
28
17
7
DFB Pokal
17
10
4
DFL Super Cup
3
1
0
Europa League
8
1
1
Total
187
103
42
Lewandowski at Lech Poznan
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
PKO Ekstraklasa
58
32
15
Europa League/UEFA Cup
16
6
3
Fortuna Polish Cup
7
2
2
Superpuchar Polski
1
1
0
Total
82
41
20
How has Karim Benzema performed in his club career?
Benzema at Real Madrid
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
LaLiga
414
219
116
UEFA Champions League
123
74
26
Copa del Rey
44
21
11
FIFA Club World Cup
8
3
2
UEFA Super Cup
4
1
1
Supercop de Espana
11
5
3
Total
604
323
159
Benzema at Lyon
Competition
Matches
Goals
Assists
Ligue 1
112
43
23
UEFA Champions League
19
12
3
Coupe de France
11
9
1
Coupe de la Ligue
3
1
0
Trophee des Champions
3
1
9
Trophy
148
66
27
How many trophies have Lewandowski and Benzema won?
Player
Trophies
Total
Robert Lewandowski
Ekstraklasa (1), Polish Cup (1), Polish Super Cup (1), Bundesliga (10), DFB pokal (4), DFL Super Cup (6), Champions League (1), Club World Cup (1), Club World Cup (1).
26
Karim Benzema
Ligue 1 (4), Coupe de France (1), Trophee des Champions (2), LaLiga (4), Copa del rey (2), Supercopa de Espana (4), Champions League (5), UEFA Super Cup (3), Club World Cup (4)
29
