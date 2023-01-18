Levante vs Atletico Madrid: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream Levante against Atletico Madrid on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Atletico Madrid are set to take on Levante in a Copa del Rey encounter on Wednesday at the Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

Atletico head into this fixture on the back of a 1-1 draw with Almeria in La Liga.

They will be looking to progress to the last eight with a win in Valencia as the Copa del Rey is their only realistic chance of getting silverware this season. They are already out of European competitions and are placed fourth in La Liga, 13 points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Levante were relegated from La Liga last season due to their 19th-place finish but find themselves in the third spot in the Segunda Division, which keeps them in the mix for promotion. They won 3-1 against Granada last weekend and will look to get the better of Diego Simeone's men who have looked shaky in this campaign.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

Levante vs Atletico Madrid: Date & kick-off time

Game: Levante vs Atletico Madrid Date: January 18, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3.00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Jan 19) Venue: Estadi Ciutat de Valencia.

Where to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid on TV & live stream online

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Viewers in the United States (U.S.) can catch the game live on ESPN+.

There is no live streaming or telecast of this match on any OTT platform or TV channel in the United Kingdom & India.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA ESPN+ UK NA NA India NA NA

Levante team news and squad

Levante have an almost fit squad barring Sergio Postigo and Shkodran Mustafi.

Javier Calleja chose to rotate his side in the last match but is likely to recall the big guns like Ruben Vezo, Jorge de Frutos and Rober Pier for this crucial encounter.

Levante possible XI: Femenias; Son, Saracchi, Vezo, Munoz; Martinez, Pier, Campana; De Frutos, Wesley, Cantero

Position Players Goalkeepers Cardenas, Femenias Defenders Vezo, Pier, Munoz, Sarachhi, Franquesa, Son, Pubill. Midfielders Iborra, Campana, Martinez, Montiel, Cantero, Musonda, Frutos, Brugue. Forwards Ibanez, Soldado, Bouldini, Wesley

Atletico Madrid squad and team news

Atletico will miss Yannick Carrasco with a muscular problem. Jose Gimenez remains a doubt and could be replaced by Mario Hermoso.

However, Stefan Savic should return from injury and might be included in the starting XI.

Atletico predicted XI: Oblak; Molina, Savic, Hermoso, Reinildo; Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Barrios, Griezmann; Correa