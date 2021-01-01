Letelier names Chile squad for Olympic Games play-off with Cameroon

The South Americans are gearing up for next month's clash with their African foes and the coach has invited 22 players

Chile women's coach Jose Letelier has named 22 players for their Olympic Games intercontinental playoff against Cameroon next month.

La Roja are eyeing their maiden appearance at the Olympic Games but they must pip the Central Africans to seal Tokyo 2020 ticket.

Ahead of the doubleheader in April, coach Letelier has invited a 22-player squad, comprising of 15 home-based stars and seven foreigners for the showdown with the Central Africans.

The 22-player list includes three goalkeepers, seven defenders, seven midfielders and five strikers and are scheduled to join the local camp in the build-up to the crucial clash with Alain Djeumfa's team.

Djurgardens' Daniela Zamora, PSG's Christiane Endler, Sevilla's Javiera Toro and Rayo Vallecano duo of Yanara Aedo and Camila Saez headlines the notable inclusions on the list.

The playoff, which has been rescheduled twice, will finally take place at the Arslan Zeki Demirci Stadium in Turkey, with the first leg set for Saturday, April 10 and the rematch on Tuesday, April 13.

The winner will join hosts Japan, Brazil, New Zealand, Great Britain, Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, United States, Zambia and Australia for the 2020 Women's Olympic football tournament in Tokyo.

CHILE SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Christiane Endler - PSG, Natalia Campos - University of Chile, Ryann Torrero - Santiago Morning

Defenders: Carla Guerrero - University of Chile, Camila Saez - Rayo Vallecano, Fernanda Ramírez - University of Chile, Javiera Toro - Sevilla, Fernanda Pinilla - University of Chile, Valentina Diaz - Colo Colo, Nicole Gutiérrez - Colo Colo

Midfielders: Francisca Lara - Le Havre, Karen Araya - Santiago Morning, Maria Francisca Mardones - Santiago Morning, Daniela Pardo - Santiago Morning, Yessenia Lopez - University of Chile, Nayadet Lopez Opazo - Santa Teresa de Badajoz, Yastin Jimenez - Colo Colo

Strikers: Rosario Balmaceda - Santiago Morning, Daniela Zamora - Djurgardens, Maria Jose Urrutia - Colo Colo, Yanara Aedo - Rayo Vallecano, Yenny Acuña - Santiago Morning