Leon Goretzka responds to Man Utd transfer rumours amid talk of Bayern Munich signing another midfielder

Leon Goretzka has responded to the speculation suggesting that he could leave Bayern Munich for Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

Red Devils looking to bolster engine room

Germany international in their sights

No plans to leave Allianz Arena

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international endured a testing 2022-23 campaign at club level, leading to serious questions being asked of his future at the Allianz Arena. There has been talk of the 28-year-old midfielder taking on a new challenge outside of his homeland, with the Premier League giants from Old Trafford reportedly keen on adding his talent and experience to their ranks.

WHAT THEY SAID: Goretzka is paying little attention to the rumours, telling Sport1 when quizzed on the United links: “I have no other plans than staying at Bayern. We have big plans for next year, as Jo Kimmich said after Ukraine game.”

He added when asked about the reports claiming that Bayern are in the market for another midfielder, which could nudge him towards the exit: “Competition in the squad is a basic prerequisite for the success of FC Bayern. Those responsible are fulfilling their duty to question everything. But I am just as sure that we will find our way back on the road to success together in the new season.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Goretzka is seeing a number of European-based players linked with moves to Saudi Arabia at present, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema already heading to the Middle East, but insists that he will never tread that path and would rather return to his roots during the latter stages of his career. The all-action midfielder said: “What can I say? The financial resources are enormous in the Arab countries. They are entitled to the fact that some players are dragging their feet in the autumn of their careers. Personally, I can absolutely rule that out. I would clearly prefer Bochum or Schalke.”

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Gortezka is tied to a contract at Bayern through to 2026, meaning that he is under no pressure to consider a new challenge, and he has taken in 179 appearances for the club while helping them to five Bundesliga titles and a Champions League crown.