'He loves being here' - Leicester boss Rodgers offers Youri Tielemans contract update amid apparent Arsenal & Liverpool interest

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers appeared optimistic about Youri Tielemans signing a new contract despite ample interest from elsewhere.

Tielemans tipped for Leicester exit

Rodgers says player 'loves' being at club

Said to be 'a joy to work with'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgium international has been mooted for a move away from the King Power since the summer, with Arsenal and Liverpool the two most strongly linked clubs. However, Rodgers appeared calm about Tielemans' future, revealing that the player loves being at the club despite them not having discussed contract negotiations directly.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I haven’t spoken to him since he came back," Rodgers explained in a press conference. "It’s something between him and the club. My focus is on the player. He loves being here, but it’s a big contract for him, so he will be taking his time over what he wants to do. He’s a joy to work with."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite a summer window full of rumours regarding his potential exit from Leicester, Tielemans has since gone on to score three goals and assist one in the Premier League this season. The 25-year-old also opened the scoring in the Foxes' first match after the international break, which saw them progress to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals after a 3-0 victory over MK Dons in the last 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR TIELEMANS? Despite the January window being just a week away, Rodgers will want Tielemans focused on the condensed Premier League schedule coming up. Leicester host Newcastle on Boxing Day before a trip to Anfield to face Rodgers' former employers Liverpool on December 30.