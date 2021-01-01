Leicester City's Iheanacho becomes fourth Nigerian to win Premier League Player of the Month award

The Super Eagles forward has been recognised and rewarded for his remarkable goalscoring record in March

Leicester City star Kelechi Iheanacho has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for March.

The 24-year-old joins Jay-Jay Okocha, Peter Odemwingie and Odion Ighalo as the fourth Nigerian player to win the monthly prize after he scored five goals in three matches in the month under review.

It is also the first individual honour the Super Eagles forward clinched in the English top-flight since he made his debut appearance against Watford in August 2015.

Iheanacho saw off competition from Manchester City’s Algerian star Riyad Mahrez, Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, West Ham United's Jesse Lingard, Leeds United's Illan Meslier, Manchester United's Luke Shaw, Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard and Chelsea's Andreas Christensen.

The Nigeria international scored a total of seven goals in four matches for the Foxes across all competitions in March.

His volley against Burnley on March 3 is also in contention for the Premier League Goal of the Month award while four of his goals have been nominated for Leicester City’s Goal of the Month.

In his reaction, Iheanacho – who recently returned to Leicester after his international duty with Nigeria – said he wants to continue helping Brendan Rodgers’ side who are third in the Premier League table with a point behind second-placed Manchester United.

“I’m so pleased and honoured to win this award," he told Leicester City website.

"I’m really enjoying playing at the minute and hopefully I can push on and help the team to finish as high as possible this season."

Iheanacho's recognition for the monthly accolade means he is the first Leicester City player to win the award since Jamie Vardy in October 2019.

With six goals in 16 Premier League matches so far, the Nigeria star will be expected to continue his rich vein of form when the Foxes host his former club Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Chelsea coach who managed an unbeaten run of two wins and a draw with three clean sheets in three matches was named the Premier League Manager of the Month for March.