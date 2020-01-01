Leicester City victory a boost for Bournemouth’s fight against relegation – Solanke

The Anglo-Nigerian inspired the Cherries’ fight-back against Leicester City with two second half goals in Sunday’s league outing

Dominic Solanke is happy to have helped Bournemouth end their nine-game winless run in Premier League with a brace in their 4-1 comeback victory against Leicester City.

The former Liverpool striker scored his first two league goals for Eddie Howe's side in the 67th and 87 minutes as the hosts grabbed their first win since February 1 at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday.

Despite the crucial win, Bournemouth still find themselves placed 18th spot in the league table but Solanke believes the result would give them confidence for their final three matches of the season.

The Cherries are scheduled to play Manchester City, Southampton and Everton in the coming days.

“We know it's going to be a really tough game and Leicester are a top team,” Solanke told Sky Sports.

“We know the last few weeks have been difficult for us and in the last game, we showed a lot of fire but couldn't get the win. But today, we went all out and managed to get a good result.

“I'm just happy it came at a time like this when we need to get goals, something we did not manage to get in the last few games and today, the boys were on fire and we were ready to go.

“I just think we did not have anything to lose and when we were one nil down, we knew today was a must-win game to fight for the next few games, to get a result to stay in the Premier League and we went a bit more of attacking and it worked.

“It's a massive boost, as I said the last game against Tottenham we didn't get to win but today we did and we can take the confidence to the last three games.”

The Cherries boss Eddie Howe also reserved praise for the 22-year-old after his heroics in the second half.

"He deserves great credit. I've always believed that Dom's an outstanding player,” Howe said.

“He's got a lot of expectation on his shoulders and rightly so because he's an outstanding player, technically very good, he's very intelligent and I do think there are a lot of goals in him.

“I think he's proved that today because it was two really good finishes, both totally different, but he's a player we totally believe in."