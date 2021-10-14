Leicester City's Soumare: Tough encounters like Manchester United appealed to me

Leicester City midfielder Boubakary Soumare is looking forward to a difficult game against Manchester United in Saturday’s Premier League outing.

Brendan Rodgers’ men welcome the Red Devils to King Power Stadium as they hope to end their three-game winless run in all competitions in the 2021-22 campaign.

Expected to play a role against the reigning English kings, the former France youth international of Senegalese background also discussed that the prospect of taking on the Old Trafford giants excites him.

"I think it will be a tough encounter, but a big game where two big teams in the Premier League go head to head," Soumare told the club website.

"We need to keep our focus and give our all, as results haven’t gone our way recently, so we will give everything we have to make our club and fans happy and proud.

"Whether it’s playing against the bigger teams or those lower down in the league, every game is tough. The Premier League is the biggest league in the world and each match is a challenge, which is what appealed to me."

"It’s true that it’s a good opportunity to get back on track after some disappointing results recently, but we don’t want it to become an obsession," he continued.

"We don’t want to be thinking that ‘we need to do whatever it takes to win’ during the game.

"We need to keep our heads, respect the advice of the manager and tacticians, and stick to our game plan. If we do that, we should get a result."

After helping Lille win the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title, Soumare moved to the King Power Stadium giants in July 2021 for an undisclosed fee on a five-year contract.

He made his bow for the club as a substitute as Rodgers’ team secured a 1-0 triumph over Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on 7 August 2021.

As things stand, Leicester occupy 13th spot on the log having accrued eight points from seven matches.

For Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team, they sit in fourth position thanks to 14 points garnered from the same number of outings.