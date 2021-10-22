Leicester City manager Rodgers raves about Iheanacho and Daka’s form ahead of Brentford trip

Leicester City are in a "great position" with the present form of forwards Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka and Jamie Vardy, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.

Zambia star Daka scored five goals in his last two games for the King Power Stadium outfit, which includes his four goals in a Uefa Europa League match while Nigeria’s Iheanacho has registered three assists in his last two outings.

The African stars’ combination helped Leicester City secure their first three points in the Europa League group stage this season with a 4-3 comeback win over Spartak Moscow on Wednesday.

After ending their four-game winless run in the Premier League against Manchester United last Saturday, Rodgers discussed the plethora of attacking options available for Leicester ahead of their trip to Brentford on Sunday.

"We’ve tried to manage the team and in particular our strikers," Rodgers told the club’s website. "Jamie, we're keeping him fresh in Premier League games and hoping he becomes more involved as we go into the latter stages of European competition if we’re lucky enough to do that.

"The freshness has kept him full of energy and full of goals in the Premier League. Kelechi is now a consistent performer. He can score goals and create goals and he works very, very hard.

"Patson was always one that we wanted to give that little bit of time to adapt to our way of working, our training, the league, and day in, day out, you see him become accustomed to that.

Article continues below

"Of course, he’s had an amazing week. He scored his first Premier League goal, the first Zambian player to score in the Premier League, and then to score four goals, it was an incredible individual achievement.

"We’re in a great position in that part of the field, whatever the combination is and however we want to work it. All three players are in great form and in a great place. We have so many games, you can’t tie just one or two players down to the position."

Leicester City are placed 11th in the Premier League after gathering 11 points from eight matches.