Leicester City’s Iheanacho caused Tottenham problems and scored a very good goal – Rodgers

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has praised the performance of Kelechi Iheanacho despite his team going down 3-1 against Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League fixture on Sunday.

The Foxes went into the game seeking to return to winning ways having drawn 0-0 against Aston Villa in their last outing but it was Spurs who took the lead courtesy of Harry Kane, before Son Heung-min scored two goals in the second half.

The 25-year-old Nigeria international scored a late consolation for the Foxes after his long-range effort beat Hugo Lloris.

Speaking after the match, Rodgers described Iheanacho’s goal as “very good.”

"It was a very good strike and a very good goal," Rodgers told the club’s official website after the game. "He caused them a problem. He lost one or two balls which he can be better with, but overall, he kept fighting and running. It was a very, very good goal."

Meanwhile, Iheanacho has discussed his goal, which was the fourth for the current season as quoted by the same portal: “I had a shot in the first half and, in the second half, I took the ball quite well, I shifted it and saw the space and put it there.

“We lost today [Sunday]; the goal came late, so we won’t dwell on it. We need to get back now; we have a big game on Thursday. We have a good squad, we can change things around. Hopefully, it will work quite well for us. They have a strong team, but we’re looking to get to the final.

“Our supporters always support us, in good and bad situations. They’re always there for us. We’ll keep going and keep giving them our best and hopefully, we’ll get something for them on Thursday.”

Iheanacho also admitted they were left frustrated after losing to Spurs, their 13th defeat of the season.

“We are really disappointed in the game,” Iheanacho continued. “We lost, and obviously, we played well in both halves. But what changed the course was the goals.

“We’re always together when we win and when we lose, so we won’t dwell. We’ll move forward, and hopefully, we’ll sort that out and focus on the next games.

“We were getting in the right positions and moving the ball quite well. [The goals] changed the course of the game. That’s what we need to correct. We won’t dwell on it, we need to focus and concentrate on the next game.”

Article continues below

Leicester and Iheanacho will shift their focus to the Europa Conference League where they will face AS Roma in the semi-final return leg fixture at Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

The two teams had battled to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting at King Power Stadium.