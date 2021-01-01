Leicester City hero Iheanacho wants to keep working hard after 'historic' FA Cup win over Manchester United

The Super Eagles star fired Brendan Rodgers' side into the semi-final with his two goals at the King Power Stadium on Sunday

Leicester City hero Kelechi Iheanacho has described their 3-1 defeat of Manchester United in the FA Cup as a historic feat which he dedicated to the fans.

The 24-year-old delivered a man-of-the-match performance at the King Power Stadium on Sunday with two goals and an assist that sent Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men packing from the cup competition.

The victory saw Leicester City advance to the semi-final where they will battle Southampton at Wembley on April 16 but Iheanacho is revelling in the result and what it means for the fans.

“It’s history, and it feels good. We’re happy and I know the fans are happy as well,” the Nigeria international told LCFC TV.

“We did it for them, and hopefully, we’ll look forward to the next game. We’ll get prepared and try to get to the final.”

Sunday’s efforts against Manchester United took Iheanacho’s tally to seven goals in his last four matches for the Foxes.

The Super Eagles striker narrated how he rediscovered his goalscoring boots and his ambition to continue working to help Brendan Rodgers’ team taste success.

“I just need to focus and keep working hard every day,” Iheanacho continued. “Hopefully, they will keep coming.

“We prepared really well this week in training – how we’re going to press and trap them. That’s what we did, and it worked really well for us. We got the first goal, so it worked really well for us.

“I was happy to be there and get the goal. It’s just about anticipation and awareness, knowing where the ball is going to fall.

“As a striker, that’s what you need, so hopefully I’ll keep going and hopefully we’ll get to the next round. Hopefully the best is yet to come. I just need to keep working hard every day in training and hopefully, everything will fall into place.”

Iheanacho is expected to join the Nigeria national team this week for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, and Brendan Rodgers highlighted the level of his confidence before departing Leicester.

Rodgers said: "He’s full of confidence. Any player, when you play with confidence, you play to a high level. It was great composure for the first goal, and the second, he’s there in the right spot and gets the finish."