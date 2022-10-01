Leeds United vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The English top flight returns to action - here's everything you need to know

The 2022-23 Premier League season resumes this weekend, as Leeds United welcome Aston Villa to face them at Elland Road. After a bright start to the campaign, the Whites have seen a dip in fortunes under Jesse Marsch.

But they will fancy their prospects of a return to winning ways against Steven Gerrard's visitors, who themselves are hoping to turn their form around after a hit-and-miss opening salvo to the new term.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Leeds vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time

Game: Leeds United vs Aston Villa Date: October 2, 2022 Kick-off: 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET / 10:00pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Leeds vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on USA Network.

In the UK, fans can watch the game on Sky Sports Main Event and stream it on the Sky Go App, while in India, they can catch the match on Star Sports 1.

Country TV channel Live stream US USA Network fuboTV UK Sky Sports Main Event Sky Go App India Star Sports 1 N/A

Leeds squad & team news

One of a handful of teams who missed both matches following the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II, the Whites are chasing a first win in four games this weekend.

Rasmus Kristensen looks to be back in the fold after injury however, while Rodrigo will also hope to return from a dislocated shoulder.

Position Players Goalkeepers Meslier, Klaesson, Robles Defenders Ayling, Firpo, Koch, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Struijk, Kristensen, Hjelde, Drameh Midfielders Forshaw, Aaronson, Roca, Summerville, Harrison, Adams, Sinisterra, Klich Forwards Bamford, Rodrigo, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Aston Villa squad and team news

A second league win of the season last time out could have given Villa some form, had Gerrard's men not been forced to halt for the international window.

They will be without Lucas Digne though, who was called up late to France for international duty and was then forced to bail with a stress fracture.