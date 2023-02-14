Lecce vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Lecce vs AC Milan in Serie A on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

AC Milan will hope to close the gap at the top of the table when they take on Lecce in Serie A on Saturday.

Milan head into the fixture on the back of a Coppa Italia exit at the round-of-16 stage against Torino. They are unbeaten in their last five league matches but will want to embark on a winning run in order to close the gap to league leaders Napoli.

Lecce's previous Serie A defeat came back in October against Juventus. They will be confident of extending their five-match unbeaten run when Milan come visiting.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Lecce vs AC Milan date & kick-off time

Game: Lecce vs AC Milan Date: January 14, 2023 Kick-off: 12pm ET, 5pm GMT, 10:30pm IST Venue: Stadio Via de mare

How to watch Lecce vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the clash between Lecce and AC Milan can be watched live on BT Sport 1.

Fans in India can watch the game on Sports 18 and stream it on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Paramount+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport app/webdite India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema

Lecce team news & squad

Lecce boss Marco Baroni will welcome Morten Hjulmand back into the starting lineup following the player's suspension. The team has no fresh injury concerns ahead of their big clash against AC Milan.

Lecce possible XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Umtiti, Gallo; Blin, Hjulmand, Gonzalez; Strefezza, Colombo, Di Francesco

Position Players Goalkeepers Bleve, Brancolini, Borbei, Falcone, Samooja Defenders Cetin, Dermaku, Pongracic, Tuia, Umtiti, Federico, Gallo, Gendre, Lemmens, Pezella Midfielders Askildsen, Berisha, Bistrovic, Blin, Gonzalez, Helgason, Morten, Maleh, Samek, Banda, Francesco, Listkowski, Oudin, Rodriguez, Strefezza Forwards Voelkerling, Cissey, Colombo

AC Milan team news & squad

Milan coach Stefano Pioli will be without influential midfielder Sandro Tonali who is suspended for the game due to accumulation of yellow cards.

Divock Origi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Rade Krunic, Ante Rebic and first-choice goalkeeper Mike Maignan continue to be remain unavailable due to injuries.

AC Milan possible XI: Tatarusanu; Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, Hernandez; Bennacer, Pobega; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud