Leaving Chelsea was the 'perfect decision for my career', says Sassuolo star Boga

The winger has settled in well at the Serie A side and feels he made the right choice to leave Stamford Bridge on a permanent basis

Jeremie Boga has said his decision to leave Chelsea for Sassuolo was "perfect" for his career.

The 24-year-old winger joined Chelsea's youth system at the age of 12 and was later loaned out to Rennes, Granada and Birmingham before making the permanent switch to Italy in 2018.

He made just one senior appearance for the London side - a 20-minute cameo against Burnley in 2017 - but he has flourished in Serie A.

What did Boga say?

"Being at Chelsea and being loaned out was definitely a bit frustrating for me, but that didn't come as a surprise either," he told BBC Sport.

"At that time, young players weren't given many opportunities at Chelsea, so the best option for me was to leave and mature on loan.

"I am not judging Chelsea for not giving me that much time on the pitch. Everyone has his own path and I simply followed mine.

"Maybe I could have had longer loan spells in the past, maybe two years instead of one year only, but when I decided to finally leave Chelsea to move here, I took the perfect decision for my career.

"In terms of my development, Sassuolo is exactly what I was thinking of at that time."

How has Boga performed at Sassuolo?

Boga has made 79 appearances in all competitions for the Italian side and scored 17 goals.

This season he has netted three times in 16 Serie A appearances for Roberto De Zerbi's team, who sit ninth in the table.

The Ivory Coast international is happy with the progress he has made in Italy and feels he has settled in well since joining the club.

"Everyone has made me feel at home here since the very first day and I have always felt the confidence of staff and team mates," he said.

"My goal is to play a very good season here and achieve my personal and team targets, which we keep to ourselves but I assure you they are very high."

