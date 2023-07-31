Leagues Cup 2023: Eliminated teams & who has qualified for the knockout stages

There is no denying that it has been an exciting start to the new-look Leagues Cup, with plenty of surprises, superstar moments, and spectacular encounters on show in the group stages. The superstar arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba has only helped further boost the interest in this new competition.
Previously played as a cozy, eight-team competition, the rebranded third-edition of the Leagues Cup evolves into a full-fledged 47-team expanded tournament this year, featuring every Major League Soccer and Liga MX club. Both leagues will pause their respective regular-season play for a month to take part in the World Cup-style tournament.
As is the case with every cup competition, some teams will gradually drop out of contention, while others will continue to advance through rounds in quest of becoming the ultimate champion. At GOAL, we review who's in and who's out before the Round of 32 gets underway.
Group Stage
While MLS Cup winners Los Angeles FC and Liga MX champions Pachuca are handed byes straight to the Round of 32, the other 45 participating clubs have been divided into 15 groups of three teams each based on 2022 league standings and geographic regions: East, Central, South and West.
Teams will face both of their group stage opponents once, and the top two teams from every group will advance to the single-legged knockout rounds.
It's also worth noting that there will be NO draws in group stage play. If the game is tied after regulation, the two sides will participate in a penalty shootout, with the winner being awarded an extra point in the standings. Only a victory in normal time guarantees three points for the winning club.
|Group
|Winner
|Second place
|Eliminated
|W1
|Tigres (Liga MX)
|Portland
|San Jose
|W2
|Monterrey (Liga MX)
|Salt Lake
|Seattle
|W3
|Leon (Liga MX)
|Vancouver
|LA Galaxy
|C1
|America (Liga MX)
|Colombus
|St. Louis
|C2
|Chicago (MLS)*
|Minnesota (MLS)
|Puebla (Liga MX)*
|C3
|Cincinnati (MLS)
|Kansas City (MLS)*
|Chivas (Liga MX)*
|C4
|Toluca (Liga MX)*
|Nashville (MLS)*
|Colorado (MLS)*
|S1
|Mazatlan (Liga MX)
|Juarez (Liga MX)
|Austin (MLS)
|S2
|Orlando (MLS)
|Houston (MLS)
|Santos Laguna (Liga MX)
|S3
|Inter Miami (MLS)
|Cruz Azul (Liga MX)
|Atlanta (MLS)
|S4
|Charlotte (MLS)
|Dallas (MLS)
|Necaxa (Liga MX)
|E1
|Philadelphia (MLS)
|Queretaro (Liga MX)
|Tijuana (Liga MX)
|E2
|Pumas (Liga MX)
|DC United (MLS)
|Montreal (MLS)
|E3
|Atlas (Liga MX)
|New York City FC (MLS)
|Toronto (MLS)
|E4
|New York Red Bull (MLS)
|New England (MLS)
|San Luis (Liga MX)
- Yet to play all group stage games.
Round of 32
The Leagues Cup round of 32 matches are scheduled from August 2-4, 2023.
Fixtures and dates can be seen below.
Date
KO time
Fixture
Venue
|August 2
|TBC
|Inter Miami vs. Orlando City
|DRV Pink Stadium
|August 2
|TBC
|Mazatlan vs. FC Dallas
|Toyota Stadium
|August 2
|TBC
|Pachuca vs. Houston Dynamo
|Shell Energy Stadium
|August 2
|TBC
|LAFC vs. Juarez
|BMO Stadium
|August 3
|TBC
|Philadelphia Union vs. D.C. United
|Subaru Park
|August 3
|TBC
|Charlotte FC vs Cruz Azul
|Toyota Stadium
|August 3
|TBC
|Pumas UNAM vs. Queretaro
|Audi Field
|August 3
|TBC
|New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC
|Red Bull Arena
|August 3
|TBC
|Atlas vs. New England Revolution
|Gillette Stadium
|August 4
|TBC
|Leon vs. Real Salt Lake
|America First Field
|August 4
|TBC
|Cincinnati vs. Runner-up C4
|TQL Stadium
|August 4
|TBC
|Tigres vs. Vancouver Whitecaps
|BC Place
|TBC
|TBC
|Portland Timber vs. Monterrey
|Providence Park
|TBC
|TBC
|Winner C1 vs. Runner-up C2
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Winner C4 vs. Runner-up C3
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|Winner C2 vs. Runner-up C1
|TBC
Round of 16
The Leagues Cup round of 16 games will be played between August 6 and August 8, 2023.
Date
KO time
Fixture
Venue
|August 6-8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 6-8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 6-8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 6-8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 6-8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 6-8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 6-8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 6-8
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
Quarter-finals
The Leagues Cup quarter-final games are scheduled from August 11-12, 2023.
Date
KO time
Fixture
Venue
|August 11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 11
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 12
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
Semi-finals
The Leagues Cup semi-final games are scheduled from August 15, 2023.
Date
KO time
Fixture
Venue
|August 15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
|August 15
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
Third place play-off
The Leagues Cup third place play-off encounter is scheduled for August 19, 2023.
Date
KO time
Fixture
Venue
|August 19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC
Final
The Leagues Cup showpiece final is scheduled for August 19, 2023.
The champion receives an automatic qualification to the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16. The runner-up as well as the third-place match winner qualify for the Concacaf Champions League.
Date
KO time
Fixture
Venue
|August 19
|TBC
|TBC
|TBC