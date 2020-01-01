Lassina Traore: Ajax forward wins Eredivisie Player of the Month award

The Burkina Faso international has been named the best player in the Dutch top-flight in the month under review

Ajax centre-forward Lassina Traore has been announced as the winner of the Eredivisie Player of the Month award for October.

The 19-year-old attacker delivered eye-catching performances in the month under review for the Sons of the Gods.

The forward played a key role as Erik ten Hag’s men secured three consecutive wins against Heerenveen, VVV Venlo and Fortuna Sittard.

Traore was involved in eight goals against VVV, bagging five goals and three assists to help his side clinch a record 13-0 victory in the encounter.

The Burkina Faso international, thus, became one of the top three youngest players with five goals in a single Eredivisie game.

Traore’s performances contributed to his side’s current top spot on the league table after gathering 18 points from seven games.

He has now been rewarded for the scintillating displays, scooping the best player of the month in the division.

👑 Hands up voor de Eredivisie Speler van de Maand 🙌 Gefeliciteerd Lassina Traoré van @AFCAjax ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽



Lees meer op: https://t.co/vayjNbImfu 📲#onsvoetbal pic.twitter.com/u3cBmItcIK — Eredivisie (@eredivisie) November 6, 2020

The forward has found the back of the net seven times and provided five assists in 12 appearances across all competitions in the current campaign.

The young attacker played for Rahimo in Burkina Faso and Ajax Cape Town in South Africa before moving to Europe to continue his development, joining Ajax in 2017.

Two years after his arrival at Johan Cruyff Arena, the forward was promoted to the first team and made his debut against Utrecht in the Eredivisie.

Traore has since featured in more than 20 appearances across all competitions for the first team of the Sons of the Gods.

The centre-forward will hope to play a part when Ajax take on Utrecht in their next league game on Sunday.

Thereafter, he will be expected to help Burkina Faso in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying games against Malawi on November 12 and 16.