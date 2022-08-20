Lampard fearing Gordon exit as Chelsea transfer chase continues

The Toffees have already rejected two bids for the winger, but another offer is expected to arrive from Stamford Bridge

Frank Lampard has conceded that he cannot assure Everton fans that Anthony Gordon will not leave the club this summer as Chelsea continue to chase a deal for the talented winger.

The Toffees have tried to ward off interest from Chelsea, reportedly rejecting a second bid of £45 million ($53m) bid for Gordon, and it is thought that an improved offer could come in the next week.

Gordon is understood to want to test himself in Europe's premier competition, the Champions League, and it would be difficult for Lampard to stand in his way.

What has Lampard said about Gordon leaving Everton?

Lampard is reluctant to lose Gordon, but is also realistic when it comes to the business of football, telling a press conference when asked if Gordon would be staying: “You can’t ask me to assure anything - that would be naïve of me to assure anything.

"Selling players, just as it is with bringing players in, it has to be a joined-up say so. When you’re talking about the level of player Anthony is and the value of player, we know what those kind of players go for.

“It’s a serious situation on a football and a club business level, simple as that. If you can join those two up and make the right decision… The football one is the most important to me, because that is what I’m judged on.

"But we know his value. Will he be here at the end of the window? Who knows. I don’t want to get into hypotheticals.”