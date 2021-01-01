Lampard explains decision to offload Tomori as Chelsea defender nears AC Milan loan

The Blues head coach feels a temporary transfer away from west London could be the "best path" for the centre-back at this stage of his career

Frank Lampard has explained Chelsea's decision to offload Fikayo Tomori as the defender's loan move to AC Milan nears its completion.

Goal has reported that Milan are close to finalising a short-term loan deal for Tomori, which includes a £25 million ($34m) option to buy at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has also been linked with Newcastle and Leeds in recent weeks, but he now looks set to continue his development at San Siro with the current Serie A leaders.

Tomori played a key role in Chelsea's run to a fourth-place Premier League finish last season, having been asked to step up from the academy following Lampard's appointment as the club's new manager in the summer of 2019.

However, opportunities have been far harder to come by for the England international this season, as he has been restricted to just one Premier League outing and two appearances in the Carabao Cup.

With competition for places at the back at an all-time high at Stamford Bridge following Thiago Silva's arrival on a free transfer in August, Tomori has been forced to seek a new challenge in order to start playing regularly again.

Asked to address the centre-back's impending switch to Milan, Lampard insisted that Chelsea will do what is best to ensure that he can go on and fulfil his potential as his career progresses.

"I don't think there's any 'when did it start to go wrong', Fikayo's a developing player. As a squad, we had four centre-backs last year, and you can't play four in one game," Lampard told a press conference on Monday.

"And you try to find consistency at different times. At one point Fikayo was in that, and then later on not so much. And this year we have five centre-backs, so the predicament is difficult for centre-backs who are not playing regularly.

"And that's why he may go out on loan for his development, he's a young player and he's had a huge rise in the last two or so seasons since I've been working with him, and that will continue, and we'll find the best path for that."

Danny Drinkwater has already left the Blues to join Kasimpasa on loan, and Tomori seems destined to follow suit, but Lampard has dismissed suggestions that the club are clearing out deadwood to make room for new signings.

"In terms of players, I think it is great for Danny to leave and go and play for himself to try and get some games. With Fikayo, we will see," he said. "I am not concerned with getting players out to bring some in at this point.

"I am trying to make sure the balance of the squad is right and if players do move on then that's beneficial for them and our squad, I see that as a positive."