La Liga could return with Sevilla-Betis derby on June 11, says Tebas

The Spanish top flight has been on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic but is on its way back

La Liga president Javier Tebas is hoping to resume the 2019-20 season on Thursday, June 11 with the Seville derby.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sanchez confirmed on Saturday that the Spanish top flight had been given permission to resume behind closed doors from June 8 following the coronavirus-enforced hiatus in March.

Previous reports had suggested the first match would be played on June 12, exactly three months after the suspension started, with Sevilla's home match against bitter rivals Real Betis said to be the chosen match.

While Tebas confirmed the derby to be his desired fixture, he revealed on Sunday that he is hoping to resume a day earlier, with kick-off to be set at 22:00 local time due to the intense heat in Andalusia's capital.

Speaking on the Partidazo show, Tebas said: "There is the possibility that there will be a match on the 11th [of June], which would be a unique match, with a possible tribute for all the deceased.

"I wish that date could be confirmed. We would like it to be the Seville derby, at 10 at night.

"Our idea is to be able to confirm the [dates for the] first four matchdays this [coming] week.

"The hours will depend on where the game is played, it will always be taken into account. During the week, the schedules will be late. On weekends, there will be three schedules."

He added: “The issue of the media also remains to be seen. Everyone wants to be in the stadiums, but that is going to be impossible.

"We have to work out that regulation. We have to look out for everyone's safety. We will establish the norms, but they surely will not satisfy everyone.”

Despite Tebas revealing his plan, confirmation of the exact resumption date is to be announced in due course.

Lockdown measures in Spain have been eased gradually over the past few weeks after it was hit particularly badly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

There have been almost 283,000 confirmed cases of the virus in Spain and 28,752 deaths – only the United States, United Kingdom and Italy recorded more fatalities.