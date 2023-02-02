Kylian Mbappe has been ruled out of Paris Saint-Germain's upcoming Champions League clash with Bayern Munich due to injury.

PSG play Bayern in 12 days

Sergio Ramos also uncertain

Mbappe could return for second leg

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe exited PSG's Ligue 1 encounter against Montpellier in the 21st minute with an apparent leg injury. He had needed treatment a few minutes earlier after a collision with an opposing defender. Though he was able to get off the pitch under his own power, the 23-year-old was seen limping heavily after the match. PSG have now confirmed that the injury is serious enough to keep Mbappe sidelined for the next three weeks, meaning that he will miss the first leg of the club's Champions League tie with Bayern on February 14.

WHAT THEY SAID: The club confirmed the news in an official statement, and also revealed that Ramos is awaiting news on tests. "After undergoing tests, Kylian Mbappe suffered an injury to the left thigh at the level of the femoral biceps. He is expected to be out of action for three weeks. More tests will be done today for Sergio Ramos," the statement reads.

Mbappe should be back to full fitness in time for PSG's second leg meeting with Bayern on March 8.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have been struck with a series of injuries over the last few days. Sergio Ramos also left the 3-1 win against Montpellier with an adductor injury and could face some time on the sidelines. Meanwhile, Neymar missed Wednesday's game due to muscle tightness but is also still recovering from an ankle issue sustained at the World Cup.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The PSG star will rehab his injury over the coming weeks, with a view to returning to action as soon as possible. Mbappe will be missing when Christophe Galtier's side face Toulouse in their next Ligue 1 outing on Saturday.