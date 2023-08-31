Another twist! Kylian Mbappe ready to sign new PSG contract until 2026 that contains private Real Madrid clause

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly sign a new Paris Saint-Germain contract until 2026 which will have a special Real Madrid clause.

Mbappe open to renewing with PSG

Contract extension until 2026 in progress

Special release clause for Real Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Tuttomercatoweb, the French superstar is on the verge of extending his contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2026, signalling a turnaround from his previous stance to depart on a free transfer next year. Following initial discord with the club, which led to his exclusion from the first team, Mbappe has reconciled with PSG and has contributed with three goals in two Ligue 1 appearances.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The potential contract extension, facilitated by PSG's sporting director Luis Campos, will incorporate a unique private release clause for next summer, potentially enabling Mbappe to pursue his aspiration of joining Real Madrid. It was make-or-break for Ocampos to convince Mbappe to sign an extension as he was reportedly in danger of losing his position if the renewal was not agreed upon.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Article continues below

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Mbappe will be back in action against Lyon on Sunday evening in a Ligue 1 encounter.