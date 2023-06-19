Kylian Mbappe rises above the chaos! PSG star keeps his cool to fire France to victory over feisty Greece

Kylian Mbappe's penalty was enough for France to beat Greece 1-0 in a fraught Euro 2024 qualifier in Paris.

Mbappe penalty secures win

Kick was retaken after encroachment

Mavropanos sees red in tetchy encounter

TELL ME MORE: France mustered just two shots on goal in a tepid first half, with Greece's defence holding firm. It was only a wholly unncecessary penalty concession by Kostas Mavropanos, whose dangerous kung fu-style kick caught Antoine Griezmann, which allowed Les Bleus to break the deadlock – at the second attempt.

Mbappe stepped up and saw his effort well saved by Odysseas Vlachodimos, but referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz spotted some encroachment and ordered that it be retaken. The PSG superstar was never going to miss twice and coolly slotted home from 12 yards.

THE MVP: For all their attacking talents, France's frontline failed to catch fire in this game, and yet their defence still hasn't conceded a goal in this qualifying campaign. In truth, though, the back four weren't tested with Greece having only three shots on goal. Eduardo Camavinga was again impressive in the centre of the park for the French.

THE BIG LOSERS: Although Mavropanos was booked for his moment of madness, he arguably should have been sent off – and duly was, moments later, for what appeared a much softer foul even after a VAR check. It will be how easily the defender gifted France a lead they didn't look like getting that will frustrate Greece boss Gus Poyet, as well as Lahoz's refereeing. A stop-start game never got going, with some of it down to Greece's robust tactics and some due to Lahoz and his officiating team.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FRANCE? France will take the win to maintain their 100 per cent start to Euro 2024 qualifying. They face the Republic of Ireland in their next qualifier on September 7.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐