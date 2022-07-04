Kwame Karikari: Chennaiyin FC sign Ghanaian attacker from Nakhon Ratchasima

The West African brings in massive experience to Marina Machans who finished eighth last season in the top-tier

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC have confirmed the arrival of former U20 Ghana attacker Kwame Karikari from Thai outfit Nakhon Ratchasima.

The Marina Machans finished in the eight place last season and are strengthening the team in their bid to perform well in the forthcoming campaign. The club have confirmed the arrival of the West African hoping he will have an immediate impact for them.

"The Ghanaian footballer [Karikari] will be joining the Marina Machans following an impressive outing in the Thai League for Nakhonratchasima Mazda," the Chennai-based charges confirmed.

"He scored 13 goals in 29 league matches for the Thai club last season. Karikari was also the joint second highest goal scorer for Mazda in the Thai FA cup with four strikes from six games.

"Karikari brings valuable experience to Chennaiyin’s attack, having played 261 games in his 11-year long professional career with 84 goals and 13 assists to his name."

The former AIK Fotboll player is delighted to have joined his new team hoping for what he terms as an 'exciting challenge.'

"I am very happy to join Chennaiyin FC. I cannot wait to get started with the new team and I am really looking forward to this new and exciting challenge," Karikari said after his unveiling.

The club's co-owner Vita Dani welcomed the new attacker stating he has what it takes to be successful in India.

"I would like to welcome Kwame Karikari to the Chennaiyin family. I think he’s got the technical ability and the physicality to succeed in India. We have had many great forwards at this club and I believe Kwame should be able to match those standards."

The Ghanaian has massive experience abroad having featured in major competitions like the Europa League.

In the 2018/19 season, Karikari played a vital part to help Georgian professional football club Dinamo Tbilisi win the league.