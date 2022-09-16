Kudus on Liverpool Champions League defeat: Ajax could have done better

The Ghana international has been on song for the Dutch side and has promised the fans better results after falling to the Reds

Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus believes they could have done better in their 2-1 Uefa Champions League defeat against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Having lost 4-1 against Napoli in their Group A opener at Diego Armando Maradona, the Reds were desperate for a win when they hosted the Dutch side.

The Eredivisie champions had claimed a huge 4-0 win over Rangers at Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam and came into the match knowing their opponents were somewhat vulnerable.

However, they fell behind to a Mohamed Salah's strike after 17 minutes - the Egypt captain had gone five matches without finding the back of the net, but when Diogo Jota presented him with an opportunity to score, he took it with open arms.

The Dutch side fought for an equaliser which the Ghana international delivered in the 27th minute after being set up by Steven Berghuis. The visitors thought they had secured a point but their hearts were broken in the 89th minute when Joel Matip scored the winner.

Kudus - who has been in his best form for the club, having scored five goals in his last four matches, appreciated the supporters for their impact and went on to promise them better results in future.

"Love to the fans who cheered us at one of the fiercest grounds to play at," the 22-year-old posted on social media.

"We could have done better but will come good in performances & results in the next games. We are Ajax."

The strike against Liverpool was the second Champions League goal in as many games for Kudus who also scored and provided an assist as Ajax thrashed the Gers in their group stage opener.

Ajax will next host Napoli as Liverpool make a trip to Scotland to play Rangers.

The Italian outfit have a 100 percent winning record and as a result top the group with maximum points from two matches. Liverpool and Ajax have three points each while Rangers have none.