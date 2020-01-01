KP Boateng reaches out to Ghana youth team after fatal accident

The German-born player has been touched by the unfortunate incident and wants to extend a hand of support

Former Barcelona and AC Milan midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng has pledged his support to families of the deceased and surviving victims of the fatal crash involving a Ghanaian youth team earlier this month.

Six players, believed to be between the ages of 12 and 16, were confirmed to have died on the spot while many others were left injured when a bus carrying the Africa Vision Soccer Academy crashed into a river.

Reports indicate two more players later passed away while on admission the hospital, taking the death toll to eight.

The team was travelling from the town of Afrancho to Offinso after engaging in a registration exercise for the upcoming league season.

“I heard about it [fatal accident] and it made me really sad, to be honest," Boateng, who was speaking shortly after his transfer to Italian Serie B side Monza on Monday, told Joy News.

“I heard about it on social media, then I called a friend of mine to ask him if it was really true and about what happened, and he told me about it and I felt really sad about it because I have two kids on my own, one is 12 [years old] and one is six, so I think it’s like a big tragedy, it hit me hard, you know.

“Every detail you know about it makes you more sad, so that’s why I'm here and I wanted to talk to you guys and wanted to let you know that I want to help.

“Anything that’s necessary that would help, I want to get in touch with the families, I want to give them the necessary thing to feel free, I know it is hard and I can’t even imagine how hard it is for parents to bury their kids but I just want to help them to free their minds.

“My condolences to all the families who have lost their children and I'm happy for the other kids who made it out safe. We will keep in touch, so please let me know what I can do and I will be ready to help."

In Ghana, youth teams usually travel to a designated centre to complete their player registrations for a football season.

The status quo, which has come under intense criticism, particularly after the exercise, is set up to physically inspect players on-site as part of measures to curb the age-cheating menace.

Born to a Ghanaian father and a German mother in Berlin, Boateng grew up in Europe alongside two other brothers, one of which is Bayern Munich and Germany defender Jerome Boateng.

After playing for his country of birth at various youth levels, the 33-year-old switched international allegiance to represent the West Africans at senior level, going ahead to play for the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup tournaments.