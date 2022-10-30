'Those at the top are not worried' - Kounde blames hectic fixture schedule for being forced off in Barcelona's win over Valencia

Jules Kounde expressed his displeasure over this season's hectic fixture schedule and slammed the organisers for not thinking about players' fatigue.

Barcelona beat Valencia

Kounde limped off with fatigue

Blamed it on too many games

WHAT HAPPENED? The French international had to leave the pitch after suffering what looked like a hamstring strain during Barcelona's La Liga tie against Valencia on Saturday. Eric Garcia also limped off after suffering an injury.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to L’Équipe, the defender said, "I think it’s just an overload, nothing serious. They (the organisers) should think a little more about the players. There are a lot of matches. We are sliding down a crazy path, wanting to play so many matches. But those at the top are obviously not worried."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kounde is the latest in a growing line of players to criticise the jam-packed schedule heading into the World Cup. Barcelona still have three games in eight days to squeeze in before the tournament gets underway later this month.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR KOUNDE? Xavi is unlikely to risk the French defender in a dead rubber Champions League tie against Viktoria Plzen on November 1.