Koulibaly was 'the best player' for Chelsea in Arsenal thrashing - Tuchel

The Lion of Teranga came on for the final 20 minutes as the Blues suffered heavy pre-season defeat against the Gunners

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has labelled Kalidou Koulibaly's debut as "incredible" despite suffering a 4-0 pre-season friendly defeat against Arsenal at Camping World Stadium on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Senegal international, who joined the Blues from Serie A giants Napoli, was introduced with only 20 minutes left to the final whistle in Florida.

However, he could not help his side as they suffered a heavy defeat courtesy of goals from Gabriel Jesus, Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Prior to the Arsenal game, Koulibaly had missed Chelsea's defeat to Charlotte FC, also in the USA tour.

Asked to explain the defender's cameo display, Tuchel said as quoted by the club's official website: "He was the best player. He was incredibly good I have to say."

On whether Koulibaly's display made him feel more optimistic, Tuchel explained: "On an evening where nothing felt good, this felt very good."

Tuchel went further to admit his side deserved to lose against a well-oiled Arsenal.

"We deserved to lose which is fair enough because we were simply not good enough," he said adding: "We were simply not competitive.

"The worrying part is that the level of commitment physically and mentally for this match was far higher for Arsenal than for us. They played I think what is their strongest line-up and structure that you see now for several weeks.

"This was the line-up they will try to start for Premier League games."

Chelsea will next face Udinese in their final pre-season fixture at Dacia Arena on Friday before they kick off their Premier League campaign with an away fixture against Everton at Goodison Park on August 6.