Koulibaly or Upamecano: Which centre-back should Chelsea sign?

Frank Lampard’s men secured a win over Aston Villa on Sunday, but more questions were asked about the Blues’ soft underbelly

“A good attack wins you games, a good defence wins you titles” is one of those cliched football opinions that never seems to go away.

After Chelsea’s recent transfer activity, their performance at Aston Villa prompted many to suggest they’ll achieve little if their unconvincing backline isn’t strengthened in the summer.

Frank Lampard has, in the last few months, seen the Blues board secure the services of Ajax and Morocco playmaker Hakim Ziyech and prolific RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner for next season. Still, there were moments in his side’s 2-1 comeback victory at Villa Park to indicate failings at the back persist and could prevent them from challenging Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the Premier League.

More teams

The Blues have seemingly prioritised signing a left-back (the primary target is understood to be Ben Chilwell), but is the logic of the 2019 Europa League winners flawed?

Admittedly, there’s a need to solve their issues on the left, given Marcos Alonso is naturally a wing-back and Emerson Palmieri has failed to convince in both roles, but should Lampard look to solve issues in central defence first?

On the evidence of Sunday’s win over Villa, perhaps he should.

Chelsea have four centre-backs: Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori, who, as individuals, each have their strengths.

Rudiger’s aggression comes in handy from time to time, Christensen’s poise in possession sees many tag him as the most comfortable with the ball at his feet, Zouma’s aerial strength is second to none, while Tomori’s speed and passing have shone at Stamford Bridge this term.

However, there remains a suspicion that Lampard doesn’t know his best partnership while the absence of a true leader among the quartet has left the rearguard without a voice or defensive organiser like John Terry in the 2000s and 2010s.

Frustratingly, the current crop have their pronounced flaws, and always seem to have a mistake in them.

Against Dean Smith’s side, Rudiger, who lost more than half of his total duels, nearly let the home side through on goal in the second-half after taking his eye off the ball while attempting a pass. His defensive partner Christensen made an unforgivable gaffe late on that nearly allowed Jota to equalize with his first touch.

These sort of schoolboy errors have cost the West London club dear in Lampard’s first season at the helm, and the general feeling is a top centre-back ought to be high on the club’s wish-list, particularly as they seem all set in attack.

Two possible solutions immediately spring to mind: Kalidou Koulibaly and Dayot Upamecano.

The Napoli centre-back is widely regarded as one of the best in Europe and has been linked with a move to Chelsea for years. The Serie A Best Defender for 18/19 ticks nearly every box, and can comfortably be considered world class. He’s dominant in the air, reads the game superbly and is comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Kalidou Koulibaly: Should Chelsea splurge on the top class, but costly, Napoli centre-back? #CFC https://t.co/3V0aS3Owz0 — Seye Omidiora (@theReal_SeyE) January 10, 2020

Having been named in the Italian top flight’s Team of the Year on four occasions, the perception was that this year would be K2’s last in Naples. That was before the coronavirus pandemic, however, and it remains to be seen if the Blues will be willing to splurge on a player who is reportedly valued at £90 million by the uncompromising Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Given the Senegal star’s just turned 29, he’s got little resale value and doesn’t fit the profile of signing the West London club are looking to build around. It is believed this was the thinking when opting for Werner (24) as opposed to the 31-year-old Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who, like the Napoli man is top class, but ageing.

The London side signed the younger German forward from Leipzig instead and could return to the Red Bulls to prise their top centre-half away.

Upamecano, a French youth international of Bissau-Guinean descent, has come on in leaps and bounds since signing in 2017 and is tipped to become one of the best defenders of his generation.

Still 21, the highly-rated youngster's calmness in possession belies his youth, while his strength in the tackle typifies his iron-willed nature. Rarely is the wonderkid bullied by the opposition and he has the requisite physicality to thrive in the English game.

His positioning rarely sees him caught in no man’s land, and he possesses the recovery pace to get back in position if ever he’s found wanting.

Be that as it may, Upamecano, despite his strengths, isn’t the finished article.

The centre-back is still prone to the odd lapse in concentration which has been evident since the Bundesliga resumed in May. He’s struggled for consistency since the German top flight returned, causing many to doubt whether the young star is set for that big move that’s been touted for the last 12 months.

There are also doubts as to whether he can be the commanding presence Chelsea need in defence as he’s younger and arguably inexperienced compared to the current crop at Lampard’s disposal.

A dive into Koulibaly and Upamecano’s statistics present some interesting facts.

While the pair are head and shoulders above Rudiger for total duels won, tackles won per match and interceptions per game, they aren’t significantly better than the trident of Christensen, Zouma and Tomori.

The Senegalese wins 60 percent of his total duels, makes 1.1 interceptions per match and 2.6 tackles per game, while the France U-21 international’s stats read 60 percent of successful tussles, 1.5 interceptions and 1.9 tackles respectively.

Christensen wins 65 percent of his duels, makes 1.3 interceptions per game and wins 2 tackles per match. Zouma, on the other hand, is successful in 66 percent of challenges, makes 1.9 interceptions and wins one tackle per outing, while Tomori’s read 62 percent of total duels won, 1.5 interceptions per match and 1.9 tackles per game.

Given the aforementioned comparison, doubts may arise as to whether Lampard’s team will be boosted by either import for big money moves.

Koulibaly is more established and is one of the leading players in his position in Europe while the younger Upamecano is still earning his stripes, fits into the club’s profile of transfer target and already posts statistics to rival the Napoli defender, despite his youth.

Lampard needs a commanding centre-back to complete his rebuild at Chelsea, and based on a comparison between the pair, a move for Upamecano would represent a wiser long-term move.