Kostic to join Juventus in €17m transfer as midfielder leaves Frankfurt ahead of UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid

The wide player could be deployed as a left midfielder or wing-back in Turin under Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus have signed Filip Kostic for around €17 million ($17m/£14m), with the deal confirmed by Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner on Tuesday.

Kostic, capable of playing anywhere on the left side, leaves Frankfurt as one of the club's most revered players in recent memory. He delivered an assist in the Europa League final victory over Rangers in May and was involved in 21 goals across all competitions last term.

As a result of his contributions, Glasner holds no grudge against the Serbia international for moving to Juventus, with the head coach calling him a "hero" in comments made ahead of the UEFA Super Cup with Real Madrid.

What did Glasner say about the deal?

"From a sporting point of view, the fact that we are losing such a player is clearly a weakening," the manager told reporters.

"But I also [feel OK] because I know how the season started last year with Filip's strike, where he didn't play.

"We had a lot of talks then and he put himself 100 per cent at the service of the team. That's when I said that he should leave the team as a hero for once. That's what he's doing now, he's leaving Eintracht as a European Cup winner. As a hero who helped shape it.

"He was player of the season in the Europa League, which he deserves. I don't begrudge him that from the bottom of my heart. From a sporting point of view, it's a shame."

Glasner continued: "We have had the Filip issue every year since he joined us. Of course it's a shame, Filip has done a lot for this club. He leaves as a hero who played a big part in this team - but you have to be honest: That's part of football.

"Players come and go. Today is the day an important player left. That is part of the game. We have a team that is capable of winning games and performing well without Filip. It's a pity, but it's nothing that will throw us off track."

When will the transfer be finalised?

An announcement is expected this week, as Kostic is already set to land in Turin on Tuesday to complete a medical.

The 29-year-old could make his Juventus debut on Monday against Sassuolo or on August 22 against Sampdoria.