Koeman: There’s no Messi but Barcelona are excited about this season

The Camp Nou boss is trying to make light of the loss of the legend

Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman insists that the Catalan club remain “excited” about what is to come in the 2021-22 season, despite seeing Lionel Messi depart the club.

The iconic attacker said a tearful goodbye to Barcelona on Sunday as it became clear that the club had no way of registering him.

While Messi is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain, Koeman has been putting a brave face on what is to come for Barcelona, who are also struggling to find a way to register new additions Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia and Memphis Depay due to their financial problems.

What was said?

Speaking ahead of the Gamper Trophy encounter with Juventus, Koeman told the fans: “Despite the farewell of Messi, we are very excited about this season. We are convinced that we will give you many joys this season."

“The youngsters are the future of this great club.

“It has been very hard to play a whole year without an audience, we are delighted to see you again.”

Article continues below

Who is the new Barcelona captain?

Sergio Busquets will take over from Messi as the new Barcelona captain. He thanked the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and said he is excited for the challenge.

“It is a pride to be the captain,” the long-serving midfielder explained. “I have had great examples with Carles Puyol, Xavi and Leo. Thank you Leo for taking Barça to the highest level... Eternal thanks Leo.”

Further Reading