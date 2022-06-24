Kodisang: Braga attacker's former coach Johnson advises him amid Kaizer Chiefs interest

The former South Africa under-17, under-20 and under-23 star is on the radar of Amakhosi as they look to reinforce their squad

Former Platinum Stars head coach Cavin Johnson has commented on Kaizer Chiefs' interest in Kobamelo Kodisang.

The experienced tactician handed Kodisang his professional debut against Lamontville Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League match as a 15-year-old in Platinum Stars colours in August 2015.

The talented attacker has gone on to become one of South Africa's most promising players and he is currently on the books of Portuguese club Braga, but he is now on Chiefs' radar.

When asked about Chiefs' interest in Kodisang, Johnson, who is currently unattached after parting ways with Al Ahly last year, pointed out that staying in Europe would be good for the youngster's career.

"Playing abroad is a good thing and Kobamelo deserves to be one of the best players. He is 22 years old and has shown that he can influence a game," Johnson told Isolezwe.

“He is in Portugal in a good league, especially for a player his age. He showed patience playing in the lower division so it was nice to see him get a chance to play in the first team, which means he is a player they have high hopes for."

Kodisang finally made his first-team debut at Braga towards the end of the recent 2021-22 season having spent three years with the club's reserve team which campaigns in the country's second-tier, Liga Portugal 2.

Braga recently extended the 22-year-old's contract to June 2024 and his agent Mike Makaab stated that a loan move could make sense in order for him to get some first-team game time.

"He may choose to continue fighting for a place in Braga or be loaned out to another club in Portugal, that is a decision he must make," Johnson added.

"I found Kobamelo when he was 10 years old and I follow these players to see how their career is going. He has started to make a name for himself and I know he is a very intelligent person. I believe that if he gets the right advice he will be able to make the right decision.

"In the end, it is important for him to continue to work hard because that is what will put him where he wants to be. I believe he is one of the players who can make a difference to the national team, Bafana Bafana, and play for a long time."