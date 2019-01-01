Klopp is ‘signing of the season’ & Liverpool can now dominate for years to come – Redknapp

The former Reds midfielder expects challenges for major honours to be maintained across multiple fronts for many years by the men from Merseyside

Jurgen Klopp’s new contract makes him Liverpool’s “signing of the season”, says Jamie Redknapp, with the Reds now looking to be “dominant for years to come”.

The man calling the shots at Anfield had previously been reluctant to be drawn into a debate regarding his future.

It was suggested that he could look to take a break from coaching when a deal on Merseyside came to a close in 2022.

Klopp has, however, committed to terms through to 2024 and will continue to oversee pursuits of silverware across multiple competitions.

He has already delivered Champions League and UEFA Super Cup glory, with the Club World Cup and Premier League title now very much in Liverpool’s sights.

Redknapp believes the Reds are in a position where they can expect to compete for those honours on an annual basis.

With Klopp tied to an extended agreement, the former Liverpool midfielder says a side that have moved 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table have become the team to catch.

Redknapp told the Daily Mail when reflecting on events of the past week, which delivered a new contract for Klopp and a 2-0 win over Watford: “You will not see a cheekier goal scored this season than that by Mohamed Salah against Watford. It was such quick thinking to go for the back-heel and send it through the legs of Christian Kabasele.

“That was a moment of sheer individual genius but the beauty of Liverpool is the way the entire team work together.

“Every fan out there must wish their players gave as much as those in red do for Jurgen Klopp. Getting the German to put pen to paper until 2024 is Liverpool's signing of the season, without doubt.

“They still have to go on to win the 2019-20 title but I get the sense that the club believe they can be dominant for years to come.

“They want to win it this season, then come back and defend it next year, and then the year after that. Everything is in place for them to dominate, too, especially with that manager staying put.”